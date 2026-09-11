Manoj Jarange Patil leading supporters to Mumbai for Maratha reservations
India
Manoj Jarange Patil, a well-known Maratha activist, just announced he and his supporters will head to Mumbai, date to be revealed on September 12.
He has been on hunger strike for 13 days, pushing hard for caste-based reservations for the Maratha community and calling out the government's slow progress.
Manoj Jarange Patil questions Kunbi certificates
Patil is unhappy with how Kunbi caste certificates are being issued, which would help Marathas seek reservation under the OBC category.
He is worried the government-run camps might actually be meant to issue or cancel certificates.
Tensions with political leaders are rising too, Patil says. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is speaking in favor of his party, while others accuse the government of playing politics with his movement.