Manoj Jarange to stage solo Azad Maidan protest September 15
Manoj Jarange, a well-known Maratha quota activist, is set to leave for Mumbai alone on September 15 to stage a protest at Azad Maidan after police denied him permission for a hunger strike later this week, citing Ganeshotsav security concerns.
Jarange believes the refusal is due to the government's worries about the Maratha community's growing influence.
Manoj Jarange seeks Marathas OBC parity
Jarange wants the government to officially grant Marathas reservation benefits like those given to the Kunbi community under OBC status.
Despite his worsening health, he says he'll keep pushing until there's real action, not just promises.
He's also urging fellow activists to stay peaceful and save their resources while he remained open to talks with the government, even as some OBC groups push back against his demands.