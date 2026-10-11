Manoj Jha asks SC to act over Delhi police conduct
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has asked the Supreme Court to step in after Delhi Police's handling of protests on October 10, 2026 sparked serious concerns.
The demonstrations, aimed at Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, saw allegations of police brutality, wrongful detentions, and even sexual harassment against women protesters.
Jha says police did not act against those who assaulted demonstrators.
Manoj Jha: over 6,000 detained
According to Jha's petition, more than 6,000 people, including former chief ministers and MPs, were detained.
The city felt the impact too: about 250 trains were canceled and 45 metro stations closed.
Police reportedly searched bus stations and hotels for protesters and cut internet access in key areas.
Jha is asking the court to declare these police actions illegal, and says they hurt public movement.