Manoj Jha asks SC to act over Delhi police conduct

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has asked the Supreme Court to step in after Delhi Police's handling of protests on October 10, 2026 sparked serious concerns.

The demonstrations, aimed at Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, saw allegations of police brutality, wrongful detentions, and even sexual harassment against women protesters.

Jha says police did not act against those who assaulted demonstrators.