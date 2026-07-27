Manoj Kumar Jha urges Supreme Court probe into NEET violence
India
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has asked the Supreme Court to step in after reports of police using excessive force against students protesting NEET exam paper leaks.
The petition mentions Bihar police allegedly firing AK-47s at protesters, and the court will hear the case on Tuesday.
Jha calls for FIRs and SIT
Jha is calling for FIRs against officers involved in violence during protests between July 20 and July 25, especially at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He is also pushing for a Special Investigation Team supervised by a retired high court judge to wrap up its inquiry within three months.
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar ended after Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan resigned and its demands were met.