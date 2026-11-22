Manoj Kumar Shukla arrested in Gonda for killing wife Suman
A tragic incident unfolded in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, where Manoj Kumar Shukla was arrested for killing his wife Suman with an ax while she slept.
Their 14-year-old son witnessed the attack and later called his maternal grandmother after Manoj fled the scene.
Suman's mother files complaint against Manoj
Police say Manoj had suspected Suman of having an affair for years, which led to ongoing harassment and tension at home.
After an incident around four years ago in Panipat, things got worse between them.
Suman's mother has now filed a complaint against Manoj and his mother for mistreating her daughter.
The police have recovered the weapon, and legal action is underway as the family tries to cope with the aftermath.