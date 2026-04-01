Manoj Sinha says Pakistan has been sneaking drugs into J&K
India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha says Pakistan has been sneaking drugs into Jammu and Kashmir for decades, calling drug abuse a "social cancer" that hurts both safety and stability in the region.
Speaking at a campaign event on April 15, he stressed that fighting this problem needs everyone, government, and society working together.
Sinha leads padyatra, urges women's vigilance
Sinha laid out a anti-drug strategy to break up drug networks, highlighting the power of community action.
He led a padyatra (public walk) and encouraged forming women's vigilance groups, urging people to see addiction as something we all need to help solve, not just those directly affected.
He called for stronger legal steps and teamwork across communities to push back against drug smuggling.