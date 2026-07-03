Mansa worker suspected of killing 3 children then hanged herself India Jul 03, 2026

A heartbreaking case from Mansa, Punjab: a 36-year-old daily-wage worker and her three children (aged 12, eight, and 1.5) were found dead in their rented home.

Early police findings suggest she may have poisoned and strangled her children before ending her own life by hanging.

The reason behind this tragedy hasn't been determined yet.