Mansa worker suspected of killing 3 children then hanged herself
A heartbreaking case from Mansa, Punjab: a 36-year-old daily-wage worker and her three children (aged 12, eight, and 1.5) were found dead in their rented home.
Early police findings suggest she may have poisoned and strangled her children before ending her own life by hanging.
The reason behind this tragedy hasn't been determined yet.
Widowed worker struggled, postmortems awaited
The woman had been facing tough times since losing her husband earlier this year.
A relative discovered the scene, alerting the neighbors and the police.
Authorities are now investigating and awaiting postmortem reports for all four.
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