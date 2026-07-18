Manu Bhaker mourns students, urges leaders after exam leak protests
India
Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker is speaking up after student protests erupted across India over alleged exam paper leaks.
She's urging leaders to take responsibility, reminding everyone that education, safety, and equal opportunities are basic rights.
Mourning students who have lost their lives, she said, "Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected."
Bhaker says protests are not political
Bhaker made it clear this isn't a political fight.
"This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters," she shared.
She called for real solutions so every child can learn and dream without fear, and wants those responsible for these exam leaks held accountable.