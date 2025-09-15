3 Maoists, including Central Committee member with ₹1cr bounty killed

Three Maoist rebels were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Pantitri forest of Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand . The encounter took place on Monday morning within the Gorhar police station limits. Among those killed was Sahdev Soren, alias Parvesh, a Central Committee Member of the Maoists with a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head.

Additional casualties Other slain Maoists were senior commanders The encounter also claimed the lives of two other senior Maoist commanders: Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan. Hembram was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee with a bounty of ₹25 lakh, while Ganjhu was a Zonal Committee member carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh. The operation was launched by security forces after receiving intelligence inputs about their presence in the area.

Recovered arms Multiple weapons recovered from encounter site The security forces also recovered multiple weapons from the encounter site, including three AK-47 rifles. The bodies of the slain Maoists were recovered during a subsequent search operation. The police said that search operations are still underway in the area to locate any remaining Maoist cadres. This comes a day after another Maoist was killed in Palamu district on Sunday.

Palamu encounter Maoist commander killed in Palamu district on Sunday On Sunday, Mukhdev Yadav alias Toofan ji, a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), was killed in an encounter with security forces in Palamu district. Yadav carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh and was wanted in 27 cases across Palamu and Chatra. His body was recovered along with an INSAS rifle, a pistol, and 146 live cartridges during the operation.