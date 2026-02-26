Maoist leader kills comrade to send warning against surrenders: Cops
In Kandhamal, Odisha, a top Maoist leader named Sukru allegedly murdered his comrade Anwesh (also known as Renu) after learning Anwesh was preparing to surrender to police along with some other Maoist cadre.
Top anti-Naxal officials suspect Sukru, an SZCM (State Zonal Committee member) and notorious Naxal leader, wanted to send a warning and deter others from surrendering.
Anwesh had a ₹22 lakh bounty on his head and was originally from Chhattisgarh.
Police investigating the case
Anwesh's body was found in Pakari reserve forest and exhumed for post-mortem on February 25. The case came to light recently.
Meanwhile, another group member, Jagesh, was killed in an encounter with security forces on February 22.
Police are still investigating and have reached out to Anwesh's family for legal formalities.
The whole episode highlights rising tensions within Maoist ranks over members wanting out.