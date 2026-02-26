Maoist leader kills comrade to send warning against surrenders: Cops

Police investigating the case

Anwesh's body was found in Pakari reserve forest and exhumed for post-mortem on February 25. The case came to light recently.

Meanwhile, another group member, Jagesh, was killed in an encounter with security forces on February 22.

Police are still investigating and have reached out to Anwesh's family for legal formalities.

The whole episode highlights rising tensions within Maoist ranks over members wanting out.