Telangana police claim Maoist general secretary successor Devji has surrendered

Insurgency deadline

Devji's surrender comes ahead of Operation Kagar deadline

Devji is believed to have succeeded Nambala Keshava Rao as the Maoist general secretary after Rao was killed in a police encounter in May 2025. His surrender comes after the central government set March 31 as a deadline to end the Maoist insurgency with "Operation Kagar." This is seen as a major success for Telangana police, especially since many senior Maoists have surrendered in neighboring states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh instead of Telangana recently.