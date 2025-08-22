Maoists kill villager who hoisted tricolor on I-Day: Details here India Aug 22, 2025

In Kanker's Binagunda village, Manesh Nareti was abducted and killed by Maoists just days after he unfurled the Indian flag on Independence Day.

On August 18, Nareti and two others were taken hostage; while the other two were released after being beaten, Nareti was sentenced to death at a public gathering.

The act has left his community shaken, especially as a video from August 15 showed him celebrating with villagers and children.