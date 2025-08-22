Maoists kill villager who hoisted tricolor on I-Day: Details here
In Kanker's Binagunda village, Manesh Nareti was abducted and killed by Maoists just days after he unfurled the Indian flag on Independence Day.
On August 18, Nareti and two others were taken hostage; while the other two were released after being beaten, Nareti was sentenced to death at a public gathering.
The act has left his community shaken, especially as a video from August 15 showed him celebrating with villagers and children.
Maoists take responsibility for murder; body not recovered yet
Maoists have openly claimed responsibility for Nareti's murder through banners in the area, though his body hasn't been recovered yet.
Police say these attacks often target ordinary villagers on mere suspicion—not because they're police informers—with Superintendent Kalyan Elesela noting, "They are murdering villagers on mere suspicion. Violence is their ideology."
This year alone, Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh has claimed 31 civilian lives.
Authorities are still investigating and trying to contact Nareti's family.