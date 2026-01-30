Maori delegation brings the haka to India's biggest tribal festival
A Maori group from New Zealand brought their famous Haka dance to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Telangana, India—Asia's largest tribal festival.
The event, packed with millions of visitors, honors Koya tribal leaders known for standing up for their people.
Telangana ministers Anasuya Seethakka welcomed the Maori delegation and highlighted tribal cultures, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy spoke about government support and the festival's development, making it a real moment of cultural connection.
Indigenous pride and global vibes
Minister Seethakka welcomed the Maori delegation and pointed out how both Maori and Koya cultures share a deep bond with nature.
The powerful dance, all about courage and unity, wowed the crowd.
The festival is known for local Koya dances and rituals that showcase tribal traditions.
Why this matters
This wasn't just a cool performance—it was part of an Indo-New Zealand program to build bridges between indigenous communities worldwide.
The Jatara attracted large crowds and international attention.