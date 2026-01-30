Maori delegation brings the haka to India's biggest tribal festival India Jan 30, 2026

A Maori group from New Zealand brought their famous Haka dance to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Telangana, India—Asia's largest tribal festival.

The event, packed with millions of visitors, honors Koya tribal leaders known for standing up for their people.

Telangana ministers Anasuya Seethakka welcomed the Maori delegation and highlighted tribal cultures, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy spoke about government support and the festival's development, making it a real moment of cultural connection.