Marathi woman appeals to Chief Minister amid language row
Rajshree More, a nail artist from Maharashtra, says she was abused by the son of an MNS leader after a road rage incident. The clash has sparked more talk about the Marathi-Hindi divide in the state.
More, who supports both languages living side by side, is also facing backlash from MNS workers after she posted a video backing non-Marathi speakers.
More's appeal to CM, Raj Thackeray
In an interview with NDTV, More urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in and help ease tensions over language.
She praised his strong stance and asked for a legal fix to the conflict.
More also appealed to MNS chief Raj Thackeray to encourage his followers not to force Marathi on others but promote understanding instead.
"I want this resolved peacefully—we should be like a family," she shared.