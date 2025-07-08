Marathi woman appeals to Chief Minister amid language row

More's appeal to CM, Raj Thackeray

In an interview with NDTV, More urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in and help ease tensions over language.

She praised his strong stance and asked for a legal fix to the conflict.

More also appealed to MNS chief Raj Thackeray to encourage his followers not to force Marathi on others but promote understanding instead.

"I want this resolved peacefully—we should be like a family," she shared.