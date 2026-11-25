Marathwada water crisis: 19 dams dry and tanker demand doubles
Marathwada in Maharashtra is really struggling with water right now: 19 dams have completely dried up, and the region is depending more than ever on water tankers.
In just one month, tanker demand has doubled, and 1,323 tankers are now delivering water to thousands of villages and hamlets across 11 districts.
State government pressured to ensure water
With local sources drying up, tankers have become the main way people get water, putting a lot of pressure on officials to keep things running smoothly.
The state government is feeling the heat to step up fast and ensure drinking water supplies in drought-affected areas.