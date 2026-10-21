Marco Rubio meets Gautam Adani and Chandrasekaran then visits Jamnagar
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped by Mumbai to meet with top Indian business leaders Gautam Adani and N Chandrasekaran, aiming to boost U.S.-India business ties.
After the meetings, he headed to Reliance's massive Jamnagar campus to explore new opportunities for working together.
Reliance's Jamnagar expands solar hydrogen conservation
Jamnagar isn't just the world's biggest oil refinery: it's also where Reliance is pushing into solar and hydrogen tech at its Green Energy Giga Complex.
There's even a wildlife conservation project on site, showing how sustainability is part of its big-picture plans.
Rubio's visit highlights how both countries are looking at energy innovation and security as key areas for future collaboration.