Mari, 36, killed by elephant in Kerala's Chinnakkanal village
India
A 36-year-old woman named Mari was tragically killed by an elephant in Kerala's Chinnakkanal village on Monday, June 8, 2026.
She was taking her two children to the school bus stop when, due to heavy rain and fog, she didn't see the elephant and its calf until it was too late.
Mari's son hospitalized, locals demand safety
Mari's 11-year-old son was seriously hurt and was sent to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment; her young daughter escaped without injuries.
Locals are demanding better safety measures after this attack, especially since Mari was a single parent.
The Forest Department said it had issued an early warning about elephants in the area and has now sent a rapid response team to help keep residents safe.