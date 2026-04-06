Marine engineering student dies after basketball pole falls on him 

A 20-year-old marine engineering student died after a dilapidated basketball pole collapsed on him at the Tolani Maritime Institute in Pune 's Induri, Maval. The victim, Vishal Verma, was a second-year student from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened on Sunday morning when Varma stopped at an empty basketball court on campus to do pull-ups on the structure.

Accident analysis Victim suffered scarf fracture, declared dead on arrival The metal structure of the basketball pole collapsed unexpectedly, injuring Verma critically. He suffered a scarf fracture, a stress injury usually caused by severe blunt-force trauma to the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Talegaon, where he was declared dead on arrival. Santosh Patil, senior police inspector at Talegaon MIDC police station, confirmed that the basketball structure was broken and collapsed.

Controversy unfolds Case of accidental death registered There are unconfirmed allegations of a delayed ambulance response, which has added to the controversy surrounding the incident. A case of accidental death has been registered at Talegaon MIDC police station. Officials have said they will determine if any negligence was involved after completing their investigation. According to his LinkedIn account, he joined the Pune-based institute in 2024 and his four-year B.Tech course was to end in 2028.

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