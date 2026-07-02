Masked men caught on CCTV searching Twisha Sharma's Bhopal home
India
Weeks after Twisha Sharma's death, CCTV caught masked men sneaking into her Bhopal home and searching through rooms.
Police think the burglars got in through the back entrance, raising new questions around her case.
Police recover ornaments and family revolver
Early that morning, police spotted three men near the house: two ran off, while police recovered a bag from the third suspect containing silver ornaments and a family revolver.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is still waiting on autopsy results and court approval to check digital files, as Sharma's family worries the burglary could impact evidence in their fight for justice.