Masked men rob Alka Lamba's father's Tagore Garden home

CCTV cameras caught the suspects entering around 6:15am and leaving just 10 minutes later with the loot. Police have registered a case.

Lamba urged authorities on social media to check CCTV footage to help identify the robbers, saying, "pulis caahe to hr CCTV kii jaaNc kr apraadhiyoN tk aasaanii se..."

A fear atmosphere prevailed in the area.