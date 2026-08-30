Masked men rob Alka Lamba's father's Tagore Garden home
India
Early Sunday morning, three masked men broke into Congress leader Alka Lamba's father's home in Tagore Garden, West Delhi.
They grabbed jewelry worth several lakh rupees and sped off on a motorcycle.
The community is unsettled, and police have registered a case.
Alka Lamba urges CCTV footage checks
CCTV cameras caught the suspects entering around 6:15am and leaving just 10 minutes later with the loot. Police have registered a case.
Lamba urged authorities on social media to check CCTV footage to help identify the robbers, saying, "pulis caahe to hr CCTV kii jaaNc kr apraadhiyoN tk aasaanii se..."
A fear atmosphere prevailed in the area.