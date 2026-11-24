Big news from across the border: Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander, admitted there are JeM-run terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, specifically pointing out sites in Rawalakot and Dharamsal.

In his November 24 video remarks at a gathering in Islamabad, he also shared that he had met Pakistani intelligence officials in Islamabad, who provided a list of 22 people they suspected of being JeM members involved in the Rawalakot protests.