Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admits Pakistan-occupied Kashmir camps, cites 22 suspects
Big news from across the border: Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander, admitted there are JeM-run terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, specifically pointing out sites in Rawalakot and Dharamsal.
In his November 24 video remarks at a gathering in Islamabad, he also shared that he had met Pakistani intelligence officials in Islamabad, who provided a list of 22 people they suspected of being JeM members involved in the Rawalakot protests.
Kashmiri distances JeM despite JAAC ties
Kashmiri tried to distance JeM from ongoing Rawalakot protests, even though he has been involved with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) during recent unrest.
Interestingly, he offered JeM's security support for talks with JAAC, hinting at how tangled things are between militants, local groups, and official agencies.
India has already labeled Kashmiri a terrorist as of July this year.