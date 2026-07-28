Dehradun: Massive crater forms on newly inaugurated bridge
What's the story
A newly inaugurated bridge over the Tons River in Dehradun was damaged after overnight rain. The incident has raised concerns about the quality of construction of this vital link between Dehradun and Vikasnagar, as well as neighboring Himachal Pradesh. A large crater appeared near the approach to the water crossing, disrupting traffic on the route.
Public reaction
No official statement on cause of damage yet
The visuals of the damaged bridge have gone viral on social media platforms.
However, there has been no official statement from the administration regarding the extent or cause of the damage, according to India Today.
A technical inspection is likely to determine if flooding, structural deficiencies, or other factors caused this.
Twitter Post
Visuals of crater on bridge
VIDEO | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Heavy rains continue to batter the city, schools shut. Traffic halted after Tons River bridge road caves-in.#DehradunRains #UttarakhandNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/S79lGkuZtI
Weather warning
Orange alert issued in 9 districts of Uttarakhand
The incident comes as Uttarakhand continues to be under a heavy rain alert.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in nine districts on Tuesday.
These include Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Nainital.
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and intense spells of rain that could cause widespread disruptions.
Precautionary measures
State government issues precautionary measures amid heavy rainfall warning
In light of the IMD's forecast, the state government has asked all district administrations to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures.
This is to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety in the wake of heavy rainfall.
Several parts of Uttarakhand witnessed widespread rain on Monday, with Dangoli receiving the highest at 65mm. Other areas include Berinag (41.5mm), Ghat (41mm), and Song (40mm), among others.