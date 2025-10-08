Video: Massive fire as LPG truck-tanker collide on Jaipur highway 

A massive fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway late Tuesday night after an LPG-laden truck collided with a tanker. The explosion took place near Sanwarda in Dudu, destroying seven vehicles. The blasts were so intense they could be heard from several kilometers away, and the flames could be seen up to 10km from the site.

Accident details LPG truck parked outside hotel According to police, the tanker rammed into the stationary LPG truck from behind. The truck was parked outside a roadside hotel and had reportedly attempted a turn at an illegal point before the accident happened. The impact of the collision triggered an immediate fireball and a series of explosions as gas cylinders went off one after another.

Rescue operations Traffic on both sides halted Traffic on both sides of the highway was immediately halted as emergency services rushed to the scene. Fire brigades from Dudu, Bagru, and Kishangarh are working to douse the flames. Police have cordoned off the area with senior officials, including IG Jaipur Rahul Prakash, overseeing rescue operations. Initial reports suggest two to three people were injured in this incident.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Tragic news coming from the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.



A truck loaded with gas cylinders overturned and caught fire, causing a series of explosions.



Cylinders are bursting one after another with loud blasts.



Praying for everyone's safety.🙏#Jaipur #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/DHKwf2cWme — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) October 7, 2025