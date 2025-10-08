LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Video: Massive fire as LPG truck-tanker collide on Jaipur highway 
Summarize
Video: Massive fire as LPG truck-tanker collide on Jaipur highway 
The incident took place late Tuesday night

Video: Massive fire as LPG truck-tanker collide on Jaipur highway 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 08, 2025
09:17 am
What's the story

A massive fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway late Tuesday night after an LPG-laden truck collided with a tanker. The explosion took place near Sanwarda in Dudu, destroying seven vehicles. The blasts were so intense they could be heard from several kilometers away, and the flames could be seen up to 10km from the site.

Accident details

LPG truck parked outside hotel

According to police, the tanker rammed into the stationary LPG truck from behind. The truck was parked outside a roadside hotel and had reportedly attempted a turn at an illegal point before the accident happened. The impact of the collision triggered an immediate fireball and a series of explosions as gas cylinders went off one after another.

Rescue operations

Traffic on both sides halted

Traffic on both sides of the highway was immediately halted as emergency services rushed to the scene. Fire brigades from Dudu, Bagru, and Kishangarh are working to douse the flames. Police have cordoned off the area with senior officials, including IG Jaipur Rahul Prakash, overseeing rescue operations. Initial reports suggest two to three people were injured in this incident.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Official statement

Drivers and cleaners missing

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who reached the site on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, said that the situation is under control. "There is no information on casualties yet," Bairwa told reporters, adding that drivers and cleaners of the involved vehicles are currently missing. Police and administration are actively searching for them.