Massive fire at Shyam Sangini textile market in Surat
India
Early Wednesday, a huge fire broke out at the Shyam Sangini Textile Market in Surat's Saroli area.
The fourth and fifth floors were engulfed in flames, and the fire spread fast because of textile stocks packed in passageways.
Firefighters rushed in just after midnight, kicking off a major operation to get things under control.
Basant Parikh: 15 fire vehicles deployed
Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh said 15 fire vehicles were deployed, with backup from nearby areas.
Crews are using hydraulic platforms and breathing gear to battle tough conditions: those double-height floors aren't making it easy.
Electricity has been cut as a safety step, but thankfully, no one is reported trapped yet.
Firefighting is still underway as thick smoke continues to pour out.