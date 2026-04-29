Massive fire breaks out at residential complex in Ghaziabad 

Ongoing efforts

10-12 flats gutted in fire

Firefighting operations are currently underway at the site of the incident. However, there is no immediate confirmation of injuries or casualties due to the fire. A resident of Gaur Green Avenue, identified as Rohit, said around 10-12 flats were gutted in the fire. He speculated that it could be due to an electricity issue but admitted he didn't have full information about what happened.