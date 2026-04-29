Massive fire breaks out at residential complex in Ghaziabad
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at the Gaur Green Avenue society in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning. The blaze reportedly started inside a residential flat before spreading to other floors of the building. Fire department teams were immediately alerted and multiple fire tenders have been deployed to control the flames.
Ongoing efforts
10-12 flats gutted in fire
Firefighting operations are currently underway at the site of the incident. However, there is no immediate confirmation of injuries or casualties due to the fire. A resident of Gaur Green Avenue, identified as Rohit, said around 10-12 flats were gutted in the fire. He speculated that it could be due to an electricity issue but admitted he didn't have full information about what happened.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Gaur Green Avenue
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026