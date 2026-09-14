Massive landslide blocks Gaurikund Kedarnath trek, 6,500 evacuated, 1 killed
India
A massive landslide hit the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek on Sunday, blocking the route and causing serious damage.
Over 6,500 stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated from the Chirbasa helipad area, including 600 to 700 horses and mules among those rescued.
Sadly, a local lost their life to a falling boulder during the incident.
Authorities clear debris on Kedarnath route
Restoration work has begun to clear debris and reopen this important pilgrimage route.
The landslide disrupted travel to Kedarnath for now, but authorities are working hard to get things back on track.