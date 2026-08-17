Master Plan 2047 cleared to expand Delhi rental housing access
Delhi just got the green light for its Master Plan 2047, and it's all about making rental housing more accessible as the city heads toward a whopping 32 million people by 2047.
The plan focuses on building more Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs), plus new dorms and studio apartments, so finding a place to rent in Delhi could get a lot easier.
ARHCs start on 2,000 sqm plots
ARHCs will be set up on plots starting at 2,000 square meters, including converted public housing or projects in industrial areas and even unauthorized colonies.
Expect options like compact units up to 60 square meters and shared dorm spaces.
Both public and private groups, sometimes teaming up, will build and manage these places, with some projects adding community or commercial spaces too, all aimed at helping urban migrants and lower-income folks find affordable homes.