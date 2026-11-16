Described as "the first of its kind in the country" by Parthasarathi, this temple isn't just about Heeraben: it's meant as a symbol of respect for all mothers.

The complex will also include shrines for Lord Shiva, Dakshinamurthy, Lord Rama, and Lord Ganesha. Plus, there'll be an orphanage and a cow shelter on site.

Funded through public donations, trust president Shiva Kumar said it is a gesture honoring Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022.