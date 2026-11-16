Mata Sri Mandiram launches Heeraben Modi temple project in Kurnool
A new temple honoring Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, is set to be built in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.
The project kicked off on November 15, 2026, with the Mata Sri Mandiram Charitable Society leading the way and BJP MLA P V Parthasarathi joining the groundbreaking ceremony.
Shrines orphanage and cow shelter planned
Described as "the first of its kind in the country" by Parthasarathi, this temple isn't just about Heeraben: it's meant as a symbol of respect for all mothers.
The complex will also include shrines for Lord Shiva, Dakshinamurthy, Lord Rama, and Lord Ganesha. Plus, there'll be an orphanage and a cow shelter on site.
Funded through public donations, trust president Shiva Kumar said it is a gesture honoring Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022.