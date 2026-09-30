Matangs seek 5% SC sub-quota citing 2024 Supreme Court ruling
On Tuesday, thousands from the Matang community gathered in Mumbai, asking for a 5% sub-quota within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
They feel they are often left out of jobs and educational seats that go to other SC groups like Mahars and Chambhars.
Their demand is supported by a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that allows such sub-classifications to help more marginalized groups.
Chief Minister Fadnavis meets Matang leaders
The protest highlights how benefits within the SC category aren't always shared equally: Mahars make up 60% of Maharashtra's SC population, while Matangs say they are still struggling.
The government is caught between supporting Matangs and facing pushback from other Dalit groups who worry about division.
Chief Minister Fadnavis has met with Matang leaders and says he is open to finding a solution everyone can agree on.