Mathura brothers arrested for allegedly strangling sister over interfaith marriage
India
Two brothers in Mathura have been arrested after allegedly strangling their sister because she married Ravindra Kumar.
The family initially claimed she died from electrocution, but an autopsy revealed the real cause was strangulation.
Her husband, Ravindra Kumar, had married her in Delhi just four months earlier.
Murder and evidence tampering charges filed
Police say the motive was the family's anger over her interfaith marriage.
Both brothers have criminal records, and charges of murder and tampering with evidence have been filed.
Investigators are also searching for other family members who might be involved, with local police searching for the remaining accused.