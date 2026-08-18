Mathura Food Safety and Drug Administration busts adulterated paneer unit

During the raid, officials found chemicals like refined soybean oil and Tinopol that were allegedly being used to make the adulterated paneer.

This crackdown is part of a bigger push across northern India to stop adulterated dairy products, especially since Madhya Pradesh recently joined Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh in restricting analog (non-dairy) paneer.

The operation also comes amid reports about an alleged supply chain extending from production units in Mewat in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh to markets in Delhi-NCR, with links to operators dealing in milk and khoya.