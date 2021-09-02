Mathura municipal body nabs 100 monkeys, will catch more

Under the program that started on September 1, over 100 monkeys have been nabbed so far

The municipal body of Mathura has started nabbing monkeys under a 15-day program initiated to deal with the menace caused by the animals in the city. Under the program that started on September 1, over 100 monkeys have been nabbed so far, said Anunay Jha, Nagar Ayukta Mathura. He said monkeys would be nabbed from three temple areas of Mathura in the first phase.

Success

Other areas may be considered after success of first phase

"Monkeys would be nabbed from Bankey Bihari temple area Vrindavan, Chaubia para, and Dwarkadhish temple area of Mathura in the first phase of the program," Jha said. "However, the other areas of Mathura may be taken up after evaluating the success of the first phase, subject to permission of the forest department," the officials said.

Program

Monkeys will be released in the Chambal forest reserve

The forest department has given permission to run the program for 15 days for now. "The monkeys caught from near the temples would be released in the forest reserve of Chambal," officials said. "A veterinary doctor has also been engaged to look after the health of the monkeys," they added. "The monkeys nabbed in a day would be released the following day," officials said.

Fear

Menace has killed over half a dozen people in 2yrs

"Nagar Nigam would spend Rs. 88 per monkey," they added. The notorious monkeys in Vrindavan either whisk away people's spectacles, bags, and food among other items. "Over half a dozen people had to lose their life either due to attack or fear of monkeys in Vrindavan within (last) two years," Dr. Avashesh Swami, the head of Gita Ashram Vrindavan said.

Quote

Exercise would pay rich dividend in the long term: Doctor

Dr. Mukul Anand, Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary Physiology at Pt. Deen Dayal Veterinary University said the exercise would pay a rich dividend in the long term as it would check the growth of monkeys provided the focus is on one sex.