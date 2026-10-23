Mausam study finds North India hotter drier peninsular India wetter
A new study just confirmed what many have felt: North India is getting noticeably hotter and drier.
Between 1951 and 2020 (a 70-year period), the semi-arid (hot and dry) zone has crept into eastern Uttar Pradesh, while peninsular India is actually seeing more rain than before.
These findings were published in Mausam, a peer-reviewed journal of the India Meteorological Department.
Uttar Pradesh sowing cycles at risk
Researchers found that from 1951 to 2020, northwest India's semi-arid area grew a lot as cooler temperate zones shrank.
Lead author Ananya Karmakar points out this shift could mess with sowing and harvesting cycles in major farming regions like Uttar Pradesh.
The takeaway? Climate change isn't some distant thing: it's happening now, and adapting our agriculture is going to be crucial.