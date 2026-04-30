May 1: Delhi hot and dry, western disturbance possible

Eastern India storms, south pre-monsoon showers

Eastern states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal should expect light to moderate rain, heavy spells, lightning, and gusty winds thanks to cyclonic activity, so keep an umbrella handy.

Down south, Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers are sticking around after a recent drenching; Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also in for more rain due to shifting wind patterns.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain below extreme levels through the first week of May. Stay cool out there.