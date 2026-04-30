May 1: Delhi hot and dry, western disturbance possible
India
India's weather is all over the place on May 1.
Delhi will be hot and dry with partly cloudy skies: think 23 to 41 Celsius and breezy winds changing direction.
No rain for the capital yet, but a Western Disturbance could shake things up starting May 2.
Eastern India storms, south pre-monsoon showers
Eastern states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal should expect light to moderate rain, heavy spells, lightning, and gusty winds thanks to cyclonic activity, so keep an umbrella handy.
Down south, Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers are sticking around after a recent drenching; Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also in for more rain due to shifting wind patterns.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain below extreme levels through the first week of May. Stay cool out there.