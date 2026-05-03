May 3 Bargi Dam boat accident kills 13 including child
A fun cruise at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam turned tragic on May 3, 2026, when powerful waves trapped a boat, leaving 13 people dead, including a child.
Survivors described moments of panic as they scrambled for life jackets.
advocate Roshan Anand Verma pointed out that quick thinking and grabbing safety gear made all the difference for some.
Bargi Dam victims' families demand accountability
Families are heartbroken, having lost loved ones in the chaos. Many are blaming the cruise crew and authorities for not giving clear safety instructions and for slow rescue efforts.
Survivors like Savita Verma shared how confusion continued even at hospitals after the rescue.
The government has announced compensation and suspended officials, but families are still pushing for real accountability and better safety rules going forward.