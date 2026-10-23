Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh announces Uttar Pradesh 5-year leprosy action plan

The state plans to ramp up active case searches in high-risk areas: in 2025-26, 91,783 new cases were reported, but over 97% of patients finished their treatment.

There's also a push to connect people living with disabilities from leprosy to services that can improve their daily lives.

Dr Jaya Dehlavi said, "Preventing transmission and disabilities, ensuring dignity of patients is the aim." And this plan is a big step in that direction.