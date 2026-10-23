Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh announces Uttar Pradesh 5-year leprosy action plan
Uttar Pradesh will develop a five-year action plan to tackle leprosy head-on.
Announced by Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the plan is all about catching cases early, stopping the spread, and helping people who've been affected.
They're focusing on things like training health workers and zeroing in on districts where leprosy is still a big issue.
Uttar Pradesh expands active leprosy searches
The state plans to ramp up active case searches in high-risk areas: in 2025-26, 91,783 new cases were reported, but over 97% of patients finished their treatment.
There's also a push to connect people living with disabilities from leprosy to services that can improve their daily lives.
Dr Jaya Dehlavi said, "Preventing transmission and disabilities, ensuring dignity of patients is the aim." And this plan is a big step in that direction.