Mayur Chauhan, 12, killed by lion on Girnar Ambaji trek

Girnar route closed, lion search underway

Locals had seen a lion near the trek path days before, so after the incident, officials closed the main route and shifted pilgrims to an older staircase.

Forest teams are now trying to find the lion using cages.

Gujarat's forest minister called the event "unfortunate" and announced a safety review meeting for Monday, July 13, especially since there have been four fatal lion attacks in Gujarat from mid-June through July 8, in addition to the current attack.

Authorities are now rethinking how to keep both people and wildlife safe around these busy pilgrimage spots.