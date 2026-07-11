Mayur Chauhan, 12, killed by lion on Girnar Ambaji trek
A 12-year-old boy named Mayur Chauhan was killed by a lion while trekking to the Ambaji Temple in Girnar, in Gujarat's Junagadh district.
The attack happened just as he started the climb, and although rescue teams searched, only partial remains were found.
This is the first time a lion attack like this has happened on the popular Girnar temple route.
Girnar route closed, lion search underway
Locals had seen a lion near the trek path days before, so after the incident, officials closed the main route and shifted pilgrims to an older staircase.
Forest teams are now trying to find the lion using cages.
Gujarat's forest minister called the event "unfortunate" and announced a safety review meeting for Monday, July 13, especially since there have been four fatal lion attacks in Gujarat from mid-June through July 8, in addition to the current attack.
Authorities are now rethinking how to keep both people and wildlife safe around these busy pilgrimage spots.