MCD acted on 1,046 unsafe properties after Satya Niketan collapse
After a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people last month, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up action against unsafe and illegally built properties.
Since September 6, nearly 30 properties a day have faced action, adding up to 1,046 in just more than a month, as part of a push on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to prevent more disasters.
MCD seals 282 properties, demolishes 47
The MCD's drive covered all 12 city zones, with Rohini seeing the most action. In total, 282 properties were sealed and 47 dangerous buildings demolished, including several in Karol Bagh.
After another collapse in Seemapuri claimed five more lives, authorities also issued safety notices to three other houses and demolished an unsafe building in the area.
The message is clear: Delhi officials are trying to keep people safe by cracking down on shady construction.