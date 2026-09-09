MCD finds 52 dilapidated PGs after Satya Niketan collapse
India
After a deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) identified 52 dilapidated buildings operating as PGs on day one of a citywide safety survey.
This check, ordered by the Delhi High Court, is all about making sure PGs are structurally safe for residents.
Survey covers 1,120 pgs, 20,481 residents
The survey covered 1,120 PGs with 20,481 people living in them and wraps up by September 11.
No penalties yet; just repair recommendations for now, but MCD plans to use this data to create a database.
Civil Lines (including Mukherjee Nagar near DU) had the most PGs at 450 units, followed by Keshavpuram with 245.