MCD moves against inspectors after South Delhi Flourish stay fire
India
After a tragic fire at Flourish Stay in South Delhi, which claimed 23 lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking action against two health inspectors and a district health officer.
The place was running illegally as both a restaurant and lodging, and an inquiry found serious inspection failures.
Flourish Stay license expired in March
Flourish Stay had let its health trade license expire back in March, but kept operating beyond what was allowed.
Inspections missed these violations, so now the inspectors face termination and the district health officer is likely to be transferred.
Investigations are still ongoing to figure out how these lapses slipped through.