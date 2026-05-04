MCD standing committee approves urban classification for 48 Delhi villages

Delhi villages to shed land-use restrictions

Once the proposal gets final approval, these villages will shed old land-use restrictions and open up for new development projects, joining 309 others already urbanized.

As MCD's Satya Sharma put it, "Several of these villages have already acquired an urban character. Bringing them under a formal urban framework will ensure better planning, regulation and service delivery,"

It's all part of Delhi's Master Plan 2041 to make city life smoother as the population grows.