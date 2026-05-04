MCD standing committee approves urban classification for 48 Delhi villages
India
Big update for Delhi: The MCD standing committee just approved a plan to officially label 48 villages as urban areas.
The goal? To finally bring better roads, water supply, and other much-needed upgrades to these neighborhoods that have outgrown their rural tag.
Delhi villages to shed land-use restrictions
Once the proposal gets final approval, these villages will shed old land-use restrictions and open up for new development projects, joining 309 others already urbanized.
As MCD's Satya Sharma put it, "Several of these villages have already acquired an urban character. Bringing them under a formal urban framework will ensure better planning, regulation and service delivery,"
It's all part of Delhi's Master Plan 2041 to make city life smoother as the population grows.