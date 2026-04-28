MCD to deploy 1,000 battery powered litter pickers in Delhi

MCD projects receive ₹1,487cr and ₹1,415cr

Backed by ₹1,487 crore from a government scheme, this project covers all 12 MCD zones over eight years and brings in private contractors to keep things running smoothly.

The machines are designed to grab small stuff like plastic wrappers and cigarette butts while keeping dust levels low.

On top of that, there's another ₹1,415 crore project launching soon with 70 electric road sweepers aimed at reducing road dust even more—all part of making Delhi a healthier place to hang out.