MCD to roll out MLFF citywide to replace toll booths
Delhi's about to make road trips a lot smoother: MCD is bringing in the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system at all city entry points.
The idea is to ditch old-school toll booths, cut down on traffic jams, save time and fuel, and help the environment.
After the system was installed at Ghazipur toll plaza, this technology upgrade is set for a citywide rollout.
MLFF uses FASTag RFID tolling
MLFF uses RFID technology with FASTag to collect tolls automatically as cars zip by (no stopping needed).
Amitabh Bachchan, MCD toll shift in-charge, shared that it's making peak-hour traffic less painful and reducing emissions from idling cars.
With this move, Delhi hopes your daily commute will get faster, greener.