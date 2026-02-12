McDonald's in India fails food safety test, rotten tomatoes found
India
A McDonald's in Jaipur just got flagged by food safety officials after they found 40-liter of used cooking oil and rotten tomatoes in storage—definitely not what you want behind the scenes.
The outlet has 14 days to clean up its act or face tougher consequences, with samples already sent off for testing.
McDonald's is working with authorities to sort things out
The team running McDonald's North and East India says they're working with authorities to sort things out.
With food safety being a big concern in India, more inspections are planned for other outlets in Jaipur.
While slip-ups like this are rare for McDonald's, it's a reminder that even big brands have to stay on their toes.