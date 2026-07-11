MCOCA court in Mumbai raps Crime Branch over Bishnoi custody India Jul 11, 2026

A special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act) court in Mumbai has called out the Crime Branch for not getting custody of Anmol Bishnoi, the main accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Bishnoi has been sitting in Tihar Jail since he was brought back from the United States last November, but the court wants action now and expects a compliance report by July 24.