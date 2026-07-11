MCOCA court in Mumbai raps Crime Branch over Bishnoi custody
A special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act) court in Mumbai has called out the Crime Branch for not getting custody of Anmol Bishnoi, the main accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.
Bishnoi has been sitting in Tihar Jail since he was brought back from the United States last November, but the court wants action now and expects a compliance report by July 24.
Baba Siddique's widow alleges police delay
The judge raised these concerns after Siddique's widow said police were dragging their feet and maybe even facing outside pressure.
The prosecution pointed to a government order stopping Bishnoi from leaving Tihar for another case, but the court suggested alternatives, like questioning him over a video call or inside Tihar with Delhi court's nod.
Bishnoi is also linked to other high-profile cases, including a shooting at Salman Khan's house.