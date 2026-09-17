MEA caps child passports at 5 years or till 18
India
If you're under 15 and need a passport, here's the update:
the Ministry of External Affairs now says a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child under 15 will only be valid for five years, or until the child turns 18, whichever comes first.
This change just dropped in the Gazette of India.
Fees updated for 36-page child passports
Along with the new validity rule, there are tweaks to how much you'll pay when applying, as per updated fee rules.
The new policy applies right away to a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child under 15.
These updates follow the latest round of changes to India's passport rules earlier this year.