MEA refutes 'Musk joined' phone call between Modi, Trump claim

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that a recent phone call concerning the Iran war was exclusively between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump . The clarification comes amid reports that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had also participated in the call. "We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only," an MEA spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI.

Call confirmation MEA: Call enabled West Asia discussion The MEA has confirmed that the recent phone call was only between PM Modi and President Trump. The ministry clarified that there were no other participants on the call, including Musk. The spokesperson said, "As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia."

Discussion details Modi-Trump call comes amid West Asia conflict The call was the first between Modi and Trump since military strikes on Iran began on February 28. The leaders discussed the situation in West Asia, stressing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure. This maritime corridor is vital for global oil shipments and energy markets. However, it remains unclear what role Musk played in this conversation.

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