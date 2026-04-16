MEA repatriates nearly 1 million Indians from West Asia
India
Since late February 2026, India has managed to bring back almost one million people from West Asia, thanks to some quick action by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
With security risks and flight restrictions in the region, the MEA stepped up to help everyone, especially students and fishermen, get home safely.
Indian embassies opened Armenia Azerbaijan routes
Indian embassies have been working nonstop, even setting up special travel routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan when direct flights were limited.
The MEA also set up real-time help centers to keep families updated and support returnees as they adjust back in India.
All this while keeping a close eye on changing situations abroad.