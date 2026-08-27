MEA says 21 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Tamil Nadu rescued

While these 21 are now safe, the MEA says 288 Indian nationals, including 73 working on the Trishuli One Power Project, remain uncontactable in flood-hit Nepal.

Separately, 200 Indian nationals on the Mansarovar yatra are seeking rescue.

Prime Minister of India has promised full support to Nepal, with India sending relief flights and the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal coordinating efforts to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of those affected.