MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaswal says India China ties moving positively
India
India and China seem to be patching things up, at least a bit.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaswal said ties between the two countries are "gradually moving in a positive direction."
Spokesperson Randhir Jaswal said building stronger connections between people and sorting out visa issues could really help both sides move forward.
India China commanders meet in Kibithoo
Backing up these diplomatic vibes, Indian and Chinese military commanders recently met at the Arunachal Pradesh border to review the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation.
Indian and Chinese military commanders recently reviewed the situation along the LAC at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo region.